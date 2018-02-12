Kuwait hires TICG to advise on bourse listing- regulator

KUWAIT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Kuwait has hired Tri International Consulting Group (TICG) to advise on the initial public offering of its stock exchange, the country’s capital markets regulator said on Monday.

TICG is a joint venture between the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, and consulting firm Oliver Wyman.

Kuwait has been considering an initial public offering of its stock market for years, but political infighting and an entrenched bureaucracy have held up the process.