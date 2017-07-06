FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Fire hits Kuwait's Avenues Mall construction site -KUNA
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 6, 2017 / 8:02 AM / a month ago

Fire hits Kuwait's Avenues Mall construction site -KUNA

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - A fire has broken out at Kuwait's The Avenues Mall where construction work is being done to expand the shopping complex, state news agency KUNA reported on Thursday.

Four fire departments are trying to contain the blaze, KUNA said. The extent of the fire was not immediately clear.

Opened in 2007, The Avenues is the largest shopping mall in Kuwait and currently has over 800 stores, according to its website.

The Avenues Mall is owned by Kuwait-listed Mabanee , which has interests in real estate, construction and investment. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.