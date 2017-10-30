Kuwait's ruler accepts cabinet resignation - state news agency

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s ruling emir accepted the resignation of the prime minister and his cabinet on Monday, state news agency KUNA reported, asking them to continue important duties until a new cabinet is sworn in.

Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Hamad al-Sabah addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at United Nations Headquarters in New York, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak al-Sabah tendered his resignation earlier on Monday to the Emir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who has the final say in state matters.

Local media, quoting members of parliament, said a cabinet shakeup had been expected.

Lawmakers were preparing this week to discuss a no-confidence vote in Information Minister Sheikh Mohammed al-Sabah after he was questioned over violations of budgetary and legislative rules, Kuwait Times said in a report.

The major oil producer has the oldest legislature among the Gulf Arab states and experiences frequent cabinet reshuffles. The latest government was formed in February.