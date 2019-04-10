Money News
April 10, 2019 / 7:59 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Kuwait seeks up to $300 million compensation over 2017 Jazeera collision

1 Min Read

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s defense ministry said on Wednesday it is seeking up to $300 million compensation over a 2017 incident involving a Jazeera Airways aircraft and a military balloon.

The ministry filed a lawsuit in February over the matter, according to a ministry statement, which did not state who it was seeking the compensation from.

A Jazeera Airways aircraft made contact with a radar-equipped balloon in August 2017, state news agency KUNA reported at the time.

Jazeera Airways could not be immediately reached comment.

Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below