Kuwait's Emir has recovered after health setback - state news agency

FILE PHOTO: Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah is seen during the Arab summit in Mecca, Saudi Arabia May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad l Mohammed/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait’s elderly ruler, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah has recovered from a health setback and is “in a good condition now”, the state news agency KUNA reported on Sunday.

It cited the Acting Emiri Diwan Minister Mohammad Dhaifallah Sharar as saying that the 90-year-old Sheikh Sabah had gone through a medical checkup and the results were good.

The agency gave no further details.

Sheikh Sabah was named ruler of the key U.S. regional ally and OPEC oil producer in 2006.