Kuwait raises security alert level at oil and commercial ports: KUNA

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait has raised the security alert level at all of its ports, including the oil terminals, the state-run Kuwait News Agency reported on Friday, citing a decision by Trade and Industry Minister Khaled Al-Roudhan.

“The decision emphasises that all measures have to be taken to protect the vessels and the ports facilities,” it said.

The announcement comes after two important oil production facilities in neighboring Saudi Arabia were hit by drones and missiles on Sept 14, curtailing the crude output of the world’s top oil exporter.

Yemen’s Houthi group claimed the attacks but a U.S. official said they originated from southwestern Iran. Tehran, which support the Houthis, denied any involvement in the attacks.