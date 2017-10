BISHKEK (Reuters) - Kyrgyz opposition leader Omurbek Babanov said on Monday he had lost Sunday’s presidential election after preliminary figures showed his main opponent winning outright with more than 50 percent of the vote.

Presidential candidate Omurbek Babanov (2nd R), surrounded by his family members, casts a ballot at a polling station during the presidential election in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Babanov said he planned no immediate public protests in Kyrgyzstan, although his campaign staff would follow up on all reported violations of electoral rules.