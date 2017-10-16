FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kyrgyzstan vote count problems 'significant' - OSCE-led observers
October 16, 2017 / 9:01 AM / 6 days ago

Kyrgyzstan vote count problems 'significant' - OSCE-led observers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BISHKEK (Reuters) - European observers said on Monday there had been “numerous and significant procedural problems” during the vote count in Kyrgyzstan’s presidential election on Sunday, but praised the orderly transfer of power in the volatile Central Asian nation.

The vote was competitive and candidates could, in general, campaign freely, although cases of misuse of public resources, pressure on voters and vote-buying remained a concern, the observer mission led by the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said in a statement.

Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber

