Kyrgyzstan's central bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 5 pct
June 28, 2017 / 4:19 AM / a month ago

Kyrgyzstan's central bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 5 pct

1 Min Read

BISHKEK, June 28 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 5 percent on Wednesday, the bank said, citing gradual economic recovery and steady inflation in the Central Asian nation.

The former Soviet republic's economy grew 6.8 percent in the first five months of this year while annual inflation stood at 4.4 percent as of June 16, the bank said.

The bank will hold its next policy rate meeting on Aug. 28. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Polina Devitt)

