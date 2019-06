Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a visit to Kerbala, Iraq, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Middle East situation requires closer ties between Iran and Russia, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at a China-led security bloc summit on Friday, according to the Russian state news agency RIA.

Rouhani earlier said U.S. actions pose a serious threat to stability in the Middle East after Washington accused Iran of attacks on oil tankers on a key shipping route.