FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Deals
May 1, 2018 / 10:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

L&T seals $2.1 billion deal to sell electrical unit to Schneider

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s Larsen & Toubro has agreed to sell its electrical and automation business to Schneider Electric SE for 140 billion rupees ($2.11 billion) in cash, it said on Tuesday.

A sign of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is placed on a road divider in Mumbai, India May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

The deal, part of L&T's plan to sell its non-core units, covers all segments of its electrical and automation business except marine switchgear and servowatch systems, the top Indian engineering group said here in a statement.

The electrical and automation (E&A) business, which has factories in India as well as in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Malaysia, Indonesia and the United Kingdom, had a net revenue of 50.38 billion rupees, or about 4.5 percent of L&T’s consolidated revenue, for the year to March 2017.

“The divestment of E&A business is in line with L&T’s stated intent of unlocking value within the existing business portfolio to streamline and allocate capital and management focus for creating long-term value for our stakeholders,” the company’s chief executive, S.N. Subrahmanyan, said in the statement.

The deal is expected to close in 18 months, L&T said.

($1 = 66.5000 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.