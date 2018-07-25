Larsen & Toubro June-quarter profit beats estimates

(Reuters) - Industrial conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd on Wednesday posted a 36 percent rise in June-quarter net profit, beating street estimates, helped by strong performance in its infrastructure business.

A logo of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is pictured outside its Corporate office in Mumbai, India May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Net profit rose to 12.15 billion rupees ($176.80 million) in the quarter ended June 30 from 8.93 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 11.86 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Customer revenue from the infrastructure segment rose nine percent to 121.35 billion rupees while overall revenue from operations jumped about 18 percent to 282.83 billion rupees.

($1 = 68.7200 Indian rupees)