FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Money News
January 31, 2018 / 11:07 AM / in 19 hours

Larsen & Toubro third-quarter profit surges 53 percent, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian industrial group Larsen & Toubro Ltd reported a 53 percent rise in third-quarter profit, beating analysts’ expectations, as new orders rose, mainly in the infrastructure and hydrocarbon segments.

Net profit rose to 14.90 billion rupees ($234.20 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 9.72 billion rupees a year earlier. bit.ly/2npU5GX

Analysts on average were expecting a net profit of 14.63 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations rose 9.4 percent to 287.47 billion rupees, with international revenue constituting 35 percent of the total.

The group received new orders worth 481.30 billion rupees in the quarter, an increase of 38 percent from last year, while the group’s order book stood at 2.71 trillion rupees as on Dec. 31, up 4.7 percent year-on-year.

($1 = 63.6200 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar and Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.