13 days ago
UK's Ladbrokes says H1 revenue up, sees more savings from Coral deal
July 27, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 13 days ago

UK's Ladbrokes says H1 revenue up, sees more savings from Coral deal

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Britain's largest bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral Group reported on Thursday a rise in first-half group net revenue and said it expected to find higher savings from the Coral Group deal.

The group, created by the merger of Ladbrokes and Gala Coral last year, increased its guidance for savings from the deal to 150 million pounds ($197 million) from 100 million pounds.

The company said first-half revenue would grow by 1 percent helped by a 17 percent rise in digital net revenues. ($1 = 0.7614 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

