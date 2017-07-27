UPDATE 1-UK's Ladbrokes sees more savings from Coral deal

(Adds details)

July 27 (Reuters) - Britain's largest bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral Group said it expected to find higher savings from last year's merger and reported a small increase in first-half group net revenue.

The group, created by the merger of Ladbrokes and Gala Coral last year, increased its guidance for annual savings from the deal to 150 million pounds ($197 million) from 100 million pounds.

The company had previously upgraded its forecasts for cost benefits from the merger to 100 million pounds from 65 million.

It said first-half revenue had increased by 1 percent helped by a 17 percent rise in digital net revenues.

Ladbrokes said first-half total operating profit is expected to be within the range of 153.3 to 158.3 million pounds and that it remained on course to meet expectations for the full year results.

Ladbrokes has been trying to increase its share of the online gambling market as a possible crackdown by the government on profitable betting terminals in high street shops threatens to hit its retail operations.

The merger of Ladbrokes and Coral was one of a number in the gambling sector, with Paddy Power and Betfair also having joined forces. ($1 = 0.7614 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair/Keith Weir)