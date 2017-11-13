UK bookmaker Ladbrokes revenue rises helped by online trading

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral Group reported a 3 percent rise in net revenue on Monday driven by strong trading online.

The group, created by the merger of Ladbrokes and Gala Coral last year, said digital net revenue rose 12 percent in the period from July 1 to October 29, with sportsbook net revenue increasing 18 percent.

Ladbrokes Coral said group net revenue rose 3 percent versus a fall of 2 percent in the second quarter.

The company said its performance for the year remains in line with expectations. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)