Bookmaker GVC in talks to buy Ladbrokes for $5.2 bln
December 7, 2017 / 7:16 AM / a day ago

Bookmaker GVC in talks to buy Ladbrokes for $5.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Bookmaker GVC Holdings has offered to buy Ladbrokes Coral for around 3.9 billion pounds ($5.2 billion) to create an online global betting giant that brings together some of the biggest brands in the industry.

In a joint statement the two groups said they were in detailed talks over a deal that would give Ladbrokes Coral shareholders around 46.5 percent of the combined group, with GVC shareholders holding the rest. ($1 = 0.7478 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey)

