Lagardere gets offer for Sports.fr and Football.fr sites from Reworld Media

The logo of French media group Lagardere is seen at the group's shareholders meeting in Paris, France, May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French media company Lagardere has received an offer for its Sports.fr and Football.fr websites from digital media company Reworld Media, as Lagardere continues its drive to sell non-core assets.

Reworld Media said on Tuesday that the acquisition of those Lagardere sites would fit well with its other existing sites dealing with rugby, soccer and auto sports.

“With Football.fr and Sports.fr, Reworld Media would strengthen its position in football news while asserting itself as a strategic and major player on multi-sport in France,” said Reworld Media Digital’s Operation Manager Jeremy Parola.

Reworld did not specify how much it plans to offer for the websites.

Besides its media businesses, Lagardere is also present in the travel retail business through duty free shops, and in hosting sports and entertainment events.