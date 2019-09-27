Money News
September 27, 2019 / 5:24 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Lakshmi Vilas Bank slumps as directors face fraud charges

1 Min Read

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank dropped nearly 5% on Friday, after the country’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed a report against directors of the Indian private-sector lender alleging various counts of fraud.

The directors face charges of cheating, breach of trust, misappropriation and conspiracy, the Chennai-based bank said in a statement filed to the stock exchanges on Thursday, adding that it was considering taking “appropriate legal measures.”

The EOW’s report was based on a complaint filed by Religare Finvest Ltd.

Earlier this year, Lakshmi Vilas said it will merge operations with housing finance firm Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHF) in a share-swap deal. The proposed merger is now under regulatory scrutiny, according to local media.

IBHF shares were trading 3% weaker on Friday.

Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below