Land Securities Chairwoman Alison Carnwath to step down

March 2 (Reuters) - Alison Carnwath, one of a handful of women at the helm of an FTSE-100 board, is stepping down as the chair of Land Securities after nine years in the role, Britain’s largest listed commercial property developer said on Friday.

The company, which developed London’s famed“Walkie Talkie” skyscraper and also manages the Bluewater shopping centre in Kent in southeast England, said the search for Carnwath’s successor was underway. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)