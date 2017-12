HONG KONG, Dec 15 (IFR) - A stakeholder has sold shares in Taiwan’s Landmark Optoelectronics to raise NT$1.79bn (US$60m). Vendor Plenticom Asia sold 5m shares at NT$358.50 each, off an indicative range of NT$354.50–$362.50. The final price represents a discount of 7% to the pre-deal spot. There is a 90-day lock-up period on the vendor. Goldman Sachs was sole bookrunner. (Reporting by Fiona Lau)