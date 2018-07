BANGKOK (Reuters) - Nineteen people died and more than 3,000 need to be rescued after a dam collapsed in a remote part of land-locked Laos, local media reported on Wednesday.

Villagers are evacuated after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos July 24, 2018. Picture taken July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

The English-language Vientiane Times, citing district governor Bounhom Phommasane, said more than 3,000 people “require rescue” and about 2,851 people have been saved.

About 19 people have been “found dead”, the paper said.