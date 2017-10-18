FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Live Nation festival targeted by shooter insured by NY Marine & General-document
October 18, 2017 / 5:35 PM / in 3 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - A Live National Entertainment Inc Las Vegas country musical festival that was targeted Oct. 1 in the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history was insured by New York Marine & General Insurance Co, according to a permit document filed in September.

Insurance for the festival was brokered by Integro USA, Inc, according to the document. The coverage applies to the festival, MGM Resorts International Inc, which owns the festival grounds, and others, according to the document. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Alden Bentley)

