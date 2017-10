Stephen Paddock, 64, the gunman who attacked the Route 91 Harvest music festival in a mass shooting in Las Vegas, is seen in an undated social media photo obtained by Reuters on October 3, 2017. Social media/Handout via REUTERS

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - The gunman responsible for the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history meticulously planned the event and spent decades acquiring weapons, while he lived a secret life, Las Vegas police said on Wednesday.

Police also told a news conference that 317 of the 489 people injured in the Las Vegas shooting have been discharged from hospitals.