Senate Republican leader McConnell says gun legislation talks 'premature'
October 3, 2017 / 6:45 PM / 14 days ago

Senate Republican leader McConnell says gun legislation talks 'premature'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks with reporters following the party luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that it was too soon to discuss “legislative solutions” to gun violence after Monday’s attack in Las Vegas in which 59 people were killed and more than 500 injured.

“I think it’s premature to be discussing a legislative solution,” McConnell told journalists. “I think it’s particularly inappropriate to politicize an event like this, which just happened in the last day and a half.”

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

