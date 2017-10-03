FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says Las Vegas shooter 'sick,' will discuss gun laws later
#World News
October 3, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 14 days ago

Trump says Las Vegas shooter 'sick,' will discuss gun laws later

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump stands with first lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence during a moment of silence in the wake of the the mass shooting in Las Vegas at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the gunman in Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas was “a very, very sick individual” but declined to call it domestic terrorism and said gun laws would be discussed later.

“We’ll be talking about gun laws as times goes by,” Trump told reporters at the White House. Asked if the shooting was an act of domestic terrorism, he added: “He was a sick man, a demented man. Lot of problems, I guess, and we’re looking into him very, very seriously.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Susan Heavey

