2 days ago
REUTERS SUMMIT-Repsol Sinopec sees stable output through 2020
August 11, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 2 days ago

REUTERS SUMMIT-Repsol Sinopec sees stable output through 2020

(For other news from Reuters Latin American Investment Summit, click here)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazil-based Repsol Sinopec expects oil and gas output to remain steady at an average of 90,000 to 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day through 2020, the firm's chief executive told Reuters as part of the Reuters Latin American Investment Summit.

In an interview on Friday, CEO Leonardo Junqueira said the firm, a joint venture between Spain's Repsol SA and China's Sinopec, would not bid in a September oil block auction, as it focuses on exploiting its current assets in Brazil.

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Sandra Maler

