February 20, 2018 / 10:41 AM / a day ago

Latvian central bank chief Rimsevics says he is target of smear campaign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIGA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Latvia’s central bank chief, who was held in custody over the weekend on suspicion that he solicited a bribe, said on Tuesday he was the victim of a smear campaign.

“I have not demanded or received any bribes,” Governor Ilmars Rimsevics said at a news conference.

“I have become the target of some Latvian commercial banks to destroy Latvia’s reputation.”

Neither the police nor the anti-corruption authority have given details of the alleged request by Rimsevics - an ECB rate-setter - for a bribe.

Reporting by Gederts Gelzis; Editing by Alison Williams

