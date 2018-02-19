FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 19, 2018 / 11:39 AM / a day ago

Latvia c.bank governor detention matter for national authorities-EU Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The detention of Latvia’s central bank governor Ilmars Rimsevics by the country’s anti-corruption agency is a matter for national authorities, while the probe in to the ABLV Bank is for supervisors, the European Commission said on Monday.

“We have confidence in the responsible supervisory authorities and we consider as far as the governor is concerned that this is a matter for national enforcement authorities and we have no further comments to make in that respect,” Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news briefing. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Alissa de Carbonnel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.