RIGA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The head of Latvia’s central bank should resign following his detention by the anti-corruption agency, Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis said on Monday. “I can’t imagine that a governor of the Bank of Latvia detained over such a serious accusation could work,” Kucinskis told Latvian television .

“So in his case, of course, I think that he should himself (resign).” (Reporting by Gederts Gelzis; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)