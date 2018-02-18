FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Financial Services and Real Estate
February 18, 2018 / 10:57 AM / a day ago

RPT-Latvian central bank governor Rimsevics detained - Prime Minister's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

RIGA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Latvian central bank governor Ilmars Rimsevics has been detained by the country’s anti-corruption agency, the prime minister’s office said in a statement on Sunday.

“The Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) has applied the status of being detained to the Governor of Bank of Latvia [Ilmars Rimsevics],” Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

The home and office of the central bank’s governor was searched on Friday, the state broadcaster said on Saturday. (Reporting by Gederts Gelzis; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
