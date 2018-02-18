RPT-Latvian central bank governor Rimsevics detained - Prime Minister's office

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

RIGA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Latvian central bank governor Ilmars Rimsevics has been detained by the country’s anti-corruption agency, the prime minister’s office said in a statement on Sunday.

“The Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) has applied the status of being detained to the Governor of Bank of Latvia [Ilmars Rimsevics],” Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

The home and office of the central bank’s governor was searched on Friday, the state broadcaster said on Saturday. (Reporting by Gederts Gelzis; Editing by Toby Chopra)