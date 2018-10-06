Populist party set for gains in Latvian election

RIGA (Reuters) - Latvians headed to the polls on Saturday in a parliamentary election in which the rise of a populist party could reshape the political landscape and open the door for the Baltic country’s long shunned pro-Russia party.

A woman casts her vote during a general election in Ikskile, Latvia October 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

According to the latest polls the ruling coalition of the Union of Greens and Farmers, the National Alliance and the Unity party looks to be well short of forming a majority government.

Ethnic Latvian parties have resolutely kept the pro-Russia Harmony party from power in the former Soviet republic as they sought ever closer ties with the West.

But dissatisfaction with Latvian politicians, widely seen as corrupt and inefficient, has seen the government parties lose voters to KPV LV, a populist party that has promised a fresh and more efficient government.

Its leader, Artuss Kaimins, whose popularity has soared as he railed against corrupt politicians, has sent mixed messages on whether he would rule out a deal with Harmony, set to be the biggest party due to its support base among the Russian-speaking minority.

Children cast their father's vote during a general election in Ikskile, Latvia October 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

“I will be one of those good people who elect bad politicians,” said Raivis, a man in his late thirties, before casting his vote for Harmony in a Riga suburb.

“I try not to think about it because it’s been so complicated that it’s hard to understand who’s playing the chess board.”

Latvia, a member of the European Union and NATO, shares a 276-kilometre (167 miles) border with Russia which makes it a frontline state in the increasingly hostile relationship between the West and President Vladimir Putin.

NATO currently has more than 1,000 troops deployed in the Baltic country of 2 million and even the potential of a minor shift in allegiance in Latvia will worry both Brussels and Washington.

Harmony wants to remain in the EU and NATO but have closer economic ties with Russia and only cancelled a cooperation agreement with Putin’s United Russia party last year.

With Russian speakers making up a quarter of the population, Harmony looks to remain the biggest party, according to the polls, followed by the Union of Greens and Farmers and KPV LV.

A child casts its mother's vote during a general election in Ikskile, Latvia October 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Polling stations close at 1700 GMT with a preliminary official result expected around 0100 GMT Sunday morning.