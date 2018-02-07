Latvia detains national for suspected spying for Russia

RIGA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Latvia has detained a Latvian citizen on suspicion of spying on military installations for Russian intelligence, state security police said on Wednesday.

The detention of the unnamed person, who was taken into custody in December, comes after warnings by Latvian officials of increased Russian espionage activity in the Baltics, focussed on NATO troops deployed in Latvia, which shares a 276 km (172 miles) border with Russia.

“Information obtained during the investigation shows the Latvian citizen collected information on military installations of the National Armed Forces and the situation on the border area of Latvia–Russia,” state security said in a statement.

It said the person detained was working for a Russian intelligence agency. A spokesperson would not give any further information.

There was no immediate response to requests by Reuters in Moscow for comment from the Russian Federal Security Service and the foreign ministry.

In Latvia, a person convicted of spying is liable to a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.