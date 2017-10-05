Lavazza strengthens coffee pod business in Italy with acquisition

MILAN, Oct 5 (Reuters) -

* Italian coffee maker Lavazza said on Thursday it bought 80 percent of Nims, an Italian company specialising in door-to-door distribution and sale of coffee pods and machines

* Lavazza CEO says coffee pods are the fastest growing sector in Italy, adding the acquisitions will allow the roaster to strengthen its presence in this segment

* Padua-based Nims is the fourth acquisition for Lavazza in the last three years

* The Turin-based group, which was already working together with Nims, has agreed to buy the remaining 20 percent of the distributor one year from now

* Companies did not disclose financial details of the deal, Nims reported 2016 sales equal to 110 million euro (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Edmund Blair)