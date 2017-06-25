FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
RBS to cut 443 jobs in UK, move many of them to India
June 25, 2017 / 6:27 PM / a month ago

RBS to cut 443 jobs in UK, move many of them to India

1 Min Read

People walk past a Royal Bank of Scotland office in London, Britain, February 6, 2013.Neil Hall/Files

REUTERS - British lender Royal Bank of Scotland is planning to cut 443 jobs dealing with business loans and many of them will move to India, the bank said.

The Edinburgh-based bank said the cuts were part of a restructuring aimed at becoming a smaller bank."We realise this will be difficult news for staff and we will do everything we can to support those affected," the bank said in a statement. "All roles which require customer contact will remain in the UK."RBS, which is more than 70 percent state-owned, is in the midst of a major restructuring aimed at returning the bank to profit after almost a decade of straight years of losses.

    The bank was rescued with a 46 billion pound ($58.48 billion) state bailout during the 2007-09 financial crisis.

($1 = 0.7867 pounds)

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill in London; Additional reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft

