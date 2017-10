Oct 26 (Reuters) - Financial adviser Lazard Ltd reported a 3 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday as costs rose.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $109.21 million, or 82 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $112.54 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Earnings, excluding items, were 85 cents per share.

Total operating revenue rose 2.6 percent to $627 million. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)