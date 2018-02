AMSTERDAM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Dutch auto leasing company Leaseplan is aiming for an initial public offering (IPO) in June, Dutch newpaper Het Financieele Dagblad reported on Tuesday, quoting CEO Tex Gunning.

The company had earlier published full-year results that said it was continuing to consider strategic options including a possible IPO, but gave no time frame. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman)