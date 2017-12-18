FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lebanon murder suspect is Uber driver: security source
Sections
Featured
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
ASHES
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
U.S.
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
How a secretive police squad racked up kills in Duterte's drug war
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
How a secretive police squad racked up kills in Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 18, 2017 / 12:41 PM / a day ago

Lebanon murder suspect is Uber driver: security source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Lebanese man detained on suspicion of murdering a British embassy worker in Lebanon is a driver for Uber and has previous criminal violations, a senior Lebanese security source said on Monday.

An Uber spokesman said in an email: “We are horrified by this senseless act of violence. Our hearts are with the victim and her family. We are working with authorities to assist their investigation in any way they can”.

Reporting By Angus McDowall in Beirut and Costas Pitas in London; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.