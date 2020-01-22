U.N. chief says will work with new Lebanese govt on reforms

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends a news conference after the Libya summit in Berlin, Germany, January 19, 2020. Michael Kappeler/Pool via Reuters

BEIRUT (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed the formation of a new Lebanese government on Tuesday and will work with the new premier to support reforms in the heavily indebted country grappling with an urgent economic crisis.

A statement issued by Guterres’ spokesperson also said the United Nations was committed to supporting “Lebanon’s strengthening of its sovereignty, stability and political independence”.

Lebanon formed a new government under Prime Minister Hassan Diab after the Shi’ite Hezbollah movement and its allies agreed on a cabinet after weeks of wrangling over portfolios.