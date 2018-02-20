Paris donor meeting to support Lebanon's economy April 6 - govt source

BEIRUT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - A major donor meeting aimed at gathering support for Lebanon’s economy will take place on April 6 in Paris, a Lebanese government source said on Tuesday.

The Cedre Conference, also referred to as Paris IV, will be one of three international meetings expected this year at which Lebanon will seek support for its economy and army, and to help it deal with the approximately one million Syrian refugees it is hosting.

Lebanon’s finance minister said on Monday the country could not ask for support unless it first passes a budget for 2018 to show potential financial backers that the government is serious about reforming Lebanon’s precarious economy. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Gareth Jones)