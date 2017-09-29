Lebanon agrees tax law to finance public sector pay rise- PM

BEIRUT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Lebanese government agreed a new tax law on Friday to fund a public sector pay rise, Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said, signalling an end to a crisis that led many public sector workers to go on strike.

The constitutional council, a branch of the judiciary, last week annulled a tax law that was designed to raise the revenues needed to finance the pay increase.

“We have reached a refined law that includes the necessary tax amendments,” Hariri said after a cabinet session. The cabinet plan must now be referred to parliament. (Reporting by Sarah Dadouch; Writing by Ellen Francis; Editing by Tom Perry and John Stonestreet)