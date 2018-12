FILE PHOTO: Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri speaks during a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said on Friday the government would try to bring down the subsidy it pays on energy by about $600 million in 2019.

Speaking at a conference in Beirut, he also said a second round of bidding for Lebanese off-shore energy exploration should be open in February or March, adding that BP “is interested and the Americans are interested”.