Lebanese MP sees 'positive' atmosphere in government formation efforts

BEIRUT (Reuters) - One of the six pro-Hezbollah Sunni members of parliament whose inclusion in the cabinet has been a big block in efforts to form a new Lebanese national unity government said there was a “positive” atmosphere in the latest efforts to clinch a deal.

“I believe this time there is positivity,” Abdul Rahim Mrad said during an interview with al-Jadeed TV.

Asked how the latest efforts differed from previous failed attempts to form the government, he said: “The difference is there is a serious atmosphere.” He noted that Gebran Bassil - another politician at the heart of the talks - had “intensified his activities” in the last 24 or 48 hours.