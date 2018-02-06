Lebanese leaders agree to act against "Israeli threats" - statement

BEIRUT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Lebanese leaders agreed on Tuesday to act regionally and internationally to prevent Israel from building a border wall, and infringing on an energy block in disputed waters between the two countries.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri discussed “the Israeli threats, and saw in them ... a direct threat to the stability” of the border region, a statement said. (Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Alison Williams)