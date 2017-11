BEIRUT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - President Michel Aoun told Saudi Arabia’s envoy to Lebanon on Friday that Saad al-Hariri must return to the country, Lebanese media reported.

Aoun also told the Saudi Charge d‘Affaires Walid al-Bukhari that the circumstances of Hariri’s resignation were unacceptable, the reports said. Hariri resigned while in Saudi Arabia last Saturday. (Reporting by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Tom Perry and Alison Williams)