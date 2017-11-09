FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FM Bassil says Lebanese "decide who represents us"
November 9, 2017 / 12:57 PM / in 12 hours

FM Bassil says Lebanese "decide who represents us"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s foreign minister said on Thursday that the Lebanese people choose whether to remove their representatives, after the prime minister quit in a weekend broadcast from Saudi Arabia.

“We are the ones who decided who represents us, and we are the ones who decide to remove them or not,” Gebran Bassil said in a tweet.

Lebanon believes Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri is being held by Riyadh and plans to work with foreign states to secure his return, a top Lebanese government official said earlier. (Reporting by Ellen Francis)

