PARIS (Reuters) - Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanon’s prime minister from Saudi Arabia on Nov. 4, will arrive in France “in the coming days” with his family, a source inside the French presidential palace said on Wednesday.

A poster depicting Saad al-Hariri, who has resigned as Lebanon's prime minister is seen in Beirut, Lebanon, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

The Elysee Palace said President Emmanuel Macron had invited Hariri to France after speaking with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince.