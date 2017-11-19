FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France ready to host international meeting on Lebanon if needed
November 18, 2017 / 3:56 PM / a day ago

France ready to host international meeting on Lebanon if needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France is considering whether to host a meeting of the International Lebanon Support Group to discuss the political crisis in the country, a French presidential source said on Saturday.

Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanon's Prime Minister while on a visit to Saudi Arabia, looks on after a meeting with the French President at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 18, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The source said there was no decision yet on whether it would take place or whether it would be a ministerial meeting.

The group includes Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States - the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

Reporting by John Irish; editing by Michel Rose

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
