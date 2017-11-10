FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No evidence Saudi Arabia detaining Hariri: Germany
November 10, 2017 / 11:48 AM / a day ago

No evidence Saudi Arabia detaining Hariri: Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has no evidence that Saad al-Hariri is being held against his will by Saudi Arabia and believes that the Lebanese prime minister who resigned last week enjoys freedom of movement, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri attends a general parliament discussion in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

“We have no evidence that Hariri is being detained in Riyadh and we assume that he choses where he goes,” the spokeswoman said during a regular government news conference.

A government spokesman said Germany shared Saudi Arabia’s concerns about Iran’s interference in Yemen and its support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Alison Williams

