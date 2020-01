A supporter holds a picture of Lebanon's President Michel Aoun during a demonstration in Hazmiyeh, Lebanon November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Tuesday that “obstacles” had prevented the formation of a new government which was expected last week.

Aoun said Lebanon was currently paying the price for 30 years of wrong financial policies.